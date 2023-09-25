Soldiers wait to fire M17 pistols during the stress shoot event of the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. The teams competing for Best Squad are comprised of Soldiers from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oller)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 14:38
|Photo ID:
|8051222
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-AY372-1031
|Resolution:
|5418x3612
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT