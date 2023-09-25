Soldiers wait to fire M17 pistols during the stress shoot event of the Army Best Squad Competition at Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. The teams competing for Best Squad are comprised of Soldiers from various units and military occupational specialties from across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 14:38 Photo ID: 8051222 VIRIN: 230929-A-AY372-1031 Resolution: 5418x3612 Size: 4.76 MB Location: GA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Best Squad Competition - Stress Shoot [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.