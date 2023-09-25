USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors administer flu shots

230930-N-OE145-1081 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 30, 2023) Hospitalman Marc Meyer, right, from Goldthwaite, Texas, administers a flu vaccination to Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class David Crofford, from Danbury, Texas, in the first class petty officers mess aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 30. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

