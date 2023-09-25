Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors administer flu shots [Image 4 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors administer flu shots

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.30.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230930-N-OE145-1133 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 30, 2023) Hospitalman Marc Meyer, left, from Goldthwaite, Texas, administers a flu vaccine to Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) Airman Rachel Franklin, from Frederick, Maryland, in the first class petty officers mess aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 30. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 13:37
    VIRIN: 230930-N-OE145-1133
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Medical
    CVN 76
    Health
    Navy
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Flu-shot

