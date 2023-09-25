USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors administer flu shots

230930-N-OE145-1024 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 30, 2023) Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Chartida Kraikoom, from Hacienda Heights, California, checks Sailors’ paperwork for their flu vaccination in the first class petty officers mess aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Sept. 30. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

