Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cargo Department [Image 8 of 10]

    Cargo Department

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Seaman Tajh Payne 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Culinary Specialist (Supply) Third Class Asia Sidouang, from Modesto, Calif., assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, checks inventory, Sept. 23, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 05:24
    Photo ID: 8050900
    VIRIN: 230923-N-GC805-1091
    Resolution: 3265x4571
    Size: 431.7 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cargo Department [Image 10 of 10], by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Helicopter Flight Operations
    Ordnance Loading
    Flight Operations
    Crash &amp; Salvage
    Aircraft Refueling
    Helicopter Flight Operations
    Helicopter Flight Operations
    Cargo Department
    Low-power Turn
    Cargo Department

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Deployment
    GC805

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT