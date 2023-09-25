An MH-60R Sea Hawk attached to the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Stirke Squadron (HSM) 70 takes off from the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Sept. 23, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.30.2023 05:24 Photo ID: 8050899 VIRIN: 230923-N-GC805-1054 Resolution: 3709x2473 Size: 425.39 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helicopter Flight Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.