Aircraft Refueling

Sailors assigned to the “Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 perform routine maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Sept. 23, 2023. VFA-213 is deployed aboard Gerald R. Ford as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

