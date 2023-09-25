Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADRIATIC SEA

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Seaman Tajh Payne 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87 monitor an F/A-18E Super Hornet, also attached to VFA-87, during a low-power turn exercise in the hangar bay of the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, Sept. 23, 2023. VFA-87 is deployed aboard Gerald R. Ford as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

    This work, Low-power Turn [Image 10 of 10], by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Deployment
    GC805

