    Air Force Surgeon General surveys Kunsan AB readiness [Image 4 of 5]

    Air Force Surgeon General surveys Kunsan AB readiness

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From the left, Lt. Gen. Robert I. Miller, Air Force and Space Force surgeon general, Col. Elizabeth Anderson-Doze, 8th Medical Group commander and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, discuss the current 8th MDG readiness posture with leaders within the medical group at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2023. The 8th MDG showcased their priorities of people, mission, and trusted care; all things necessary to ensure the Med Hawks continue to keep the Wolf Pack ready to defend the base, accept follow-on forces and take the fight north. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 03:53
    Photo ID: 8050845
    VIRIN: 230922-F-DU706-1732
    Location: KR
    This work, Air Force Surgeon General surveys Kunsan AB readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Surgeon General
    MHS Genesis
    8th MDG
    8th HCOS
    8th OMRS
    AFMED

