Air Force Surgeon General surveys Kunsan AB readiness

From the left, Lt. Gen. Robert I. Miller, Air Force and Space Force surgeon general, Col. Elizabeth Anderson-Doze, 8th Medical Group commander and Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, discuss the current 8th MDG readiness posture with leaders within the medical group at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2023. The 8th MDG showcased their priorities of people, mission, and trusted care; all things necessary to ensure the Med Hawks continue to keep the Wolf Pack ready to defend the base, accept follow-on forces and take the fight north. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

