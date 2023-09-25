Lt. Gen. Robert I. Miller, left, Air Force and Space Force surgeon general, learns about the Wolf Pack’s role in the Indo-Pacific region during a mission brief led by Col. Timothy B. Murphy, center, 8th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Steven G. Creek, 8th FW command chief, before an immersion tour with the 8th Medical Group at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2023. Miller’s visit came as the 8th MDG prepares to transition to the new Military Health System, MHS Genesis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 03:53
|Photo ID:
|8050842
|VIRIN:
|230922-F-DU706-1023
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.84 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Force Surgeon General surveys Kunsan AB readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
