Chief Master Sgt. Dawn Kolczynski, right, medical enlisted force and enlisted corps chief, greets Airmen from the 8th Medical Group during an immersion tour at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2023. With Lt. Gen. Robert I. Miller, Air Force and Space Force surgeon general, Miller received a tour of the 8th Medical Group, visiting the clinical facilities and logistics warehouses engaging with the Med Hawks throughout the tour to learn how they employ their skills to keep the Pack fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2023 03:52
|Photo ID:
|8050846
|VIRIN:
|230922-F-DU706-1795
|Location:
|KR
This work, Air Force Surgeon General surveys Kunsan AB readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
