Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Surgeon General surveys Kunsan AB readiness [Image 3 of 5]

    Air Force Surgeon General surveys Kunsan AB readiness

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Timothy B. Murphy, right, 8th Fighter Wing commander, welcomes Lt. Gen. Robert I. Miller, Air Force and Space Force surgeon general, for an immersion tour with the 8th Medical Group at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2023. Miller advises the Secretary of the Air Force, the Air Force Chief of Staff, the Space Force Chief of Space Operations and the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs on matters pertaining to the medical aspects of the air expeditionary force and the health of Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.30.2023 03:53
    Photo ID: 8050844
    VIRIN: 230922-F-DU706-1535
    Resolution: 5334x3549
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Surgeon General surveys Kunsan AB readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Surgeon General surveys Kunsan AB readiness
    Air Force Surgeon General surveys Kunsan AB readiness
    Air Force Surgeon General surveys Kunsan AB readiness
    Air Force Surgeon General surveys Kunsan AB readiness
    Air Force Surgeon General surveys Kunsan AB readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Surgeon General
    MHS Genesis
    8th MDG
    8th HCOS
    8th OMRS
    AFMED

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT