Air Force Surgeon General surveys Kunsan AB readiness

Col. Timothy B. Murphy, right, 8th Fighter Wing commander, welcomes Lt. Gen. Robert I. Miller, Air Force and Space Force surgeon general, for an immersion tour with the 8th Medical Group at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2023. Miller advises the Secretary of the Air Force, the Air Force Chief of Staff, the Space Force Chief of Space Operations and the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs on matters pertaining to the medical aspects of the air expeditionary force and the health of Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

