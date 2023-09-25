From guiding aircraft on the ground to in the air, 62d OSS ATC projects power around the globe

U.S. Air Force air traffic controllers with the 62d Operations Support Squadron monitor the airspace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 27, 2023. ATC has three different positions: ground control, local control, and flight data. Ground control involves taxiing aircraft out of their parking spots to wherever they need to go, as well as communicating with emergency vehicles. Local control involves notifying aircraft of potential hazards and other aircraft in the airspace. Flight data involves tracking blips, a symbol that represents an aircraft, on a radar within a 40-mile radius. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

