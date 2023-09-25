Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From guiding aircraft on the ground to in the air, 62d OSS ATC projects power around the globe [Image 5 of 6]

    From guiding aircraft on the ground to in the air, 62d OSS ATC projects power around the globe

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force air traffic controllers with the 62d Operations Support Squadron monitor the airspace at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 27, 2023. ATC has three different positions: ground control, local control, and flight data. Ground control involves taxiing aircraft out of their parking spots to wherever they need to go, as well as communicating with emergency vehicles. Local control involves notifying aircraft of potential hazards and other aircraft in the airspace. Flight data involves tracking blips, a symbol that represents an aircraft, on a radar within a 40-mile radius. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 19:25
    Photo ID: 8050597
    VIRIN: 230927-F-PC602-1021
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From guiding aircraft on the ground to in the air, 62d OSS ATC projects power around the globe [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From guiding aircraft on the ground to in the air, 62d OSS ATC projects power around the globe
    From guiding aircraft on the ground to in the air, 62d OSS ATC projects power around the globe
    From guiding aircraft on the ground to in the air, 62d OSS ATC projects power around the globe
    From guiding aircraft on the ground to in the air, 62d OSS ATC projects power around the globe
    From guiding aircraft on the ground to in the air, 62d OSS ATC projects power around the globe
    From guiding aircraft on the ground to in the air, 62d OSS ATC projects power around the globe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Traffic Control
    ATC
    Team McChord
    62d Operations Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT