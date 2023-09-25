From guiding aircraft on the ground to in the air, 62d OSS ATC projects power around the globe

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kayla Morales is an air traffic control senior watch supervisor with the 62d Operations Support Squadron at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 27, 2023. Air traffic controllers at McChord play a key role in providing rapid global mobility by having Airmen on sight 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year; ready to make fast, safe and precise decisions within seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)
|09.27.2023
|09.29.2023 19:25
|8050593
|230927-F-PC602-1002
|5617x3847
|2.72 MB
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|0
|0
