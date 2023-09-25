Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From guiding aircraft on the ground to in the air, 62d OSS ATC projects power around the globe [Image 3 of 6]

    From guiding aircraft on the ground to in the air, 62d OSS ATC projects power around the globe

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tanner Boyd, an air traffic controller with the 62d Operations Support Squadron, speaks into a radio at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 27, 2023. Air traffic controllers at McChord play a key role in providing rapid global mobility by having Airmen on sight 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year; ready to make fast, safe and precise decisions within seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

    TAGS

    Air Traffic Control
    ATC
    Team McChord
    62d Operations Support Squadron

