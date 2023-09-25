From guiding aircraft on the ground to in the air, 62d OSS ATC projects power around the globe

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kayla Morales, an air traffic control senior watch supervisor with the 62d Operations Support Squadron, looks through binoculars onto the McChord Field flightline at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 27, 2023. Air traffic controllers at McChord play a key role in providing rapid global mobility by having Airmen on sight 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year; ready to make fast, safe and precise decisions within seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

Date Taken: 09.27.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US