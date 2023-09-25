U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Clay Osler, right, 436th Maintenance Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy crew chief, attends a legal report meeting with the 436th Airlift Wing command team at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 27, 2023. The purpose of the leadership opportunity was to give Junior Enlisted Airmen a look into the world of their senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 13:02 Photo ID: 8049622 VIRIN: 230927-F-DJ256-1110 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.22 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Shadow Program: an in-depth look at leadership [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.