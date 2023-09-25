U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Weiner, left, 436th Operations Group commander, greets U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Clay Osler, right, 436th Maintenance Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy crew chief, during a leadership shadow opportunity at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 27, 2023. The purpose of the leadership opportunity was to give Junior Enlisted Airmen a look into the world of their senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2023 13:02
|Photo ID:
|8049621
|VIRIN:
|230927-F-DJ256-1072
|Resolution:
|4284x2850
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Shadow Program: an in-depth look at leadership [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Shadow Program: an in-depth look at leadership
