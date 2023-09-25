Chief Master Sgt. Carolyn Russell, left, 436th Airlift Wing command chief, speaks with Senior Airman Clay Osler, right, 436th Maintenance Squadron C-5M Super Galaxy crew chief, during a leadership shadow opportunity at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 27, 2023. The purpose of the leadership opportunity was to give junior enlisted Airmen a look into the world of their senior leaders.
The Shadow Program: an in-depth look at leadership
