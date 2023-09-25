Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Shadow Program: an in-depth look at leadership [Image 3 of 5]

    The Shadow Program: an in-depth look at leadership

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, center, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents positive feedback letters to 436th Force Support Squadron Airmen during a leadership shadow opportunity at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 27, 2023. The purpose of the leadership opportunity was to give Junior Enlisted Airmen a look into the world of their senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dieondiere Jefferies)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 13:02
    Photo ID: 8049620
    VIRIN: 230927-F-DJ256-1033
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, The Shadow Program: an in-depth look at leadership [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing
    Leadership Shadow Program
    436th AW Command Team

