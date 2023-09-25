A young National Museum of Health and Medicine visitor wearing a lab coat and reflective headband attends stations at the Sept. 23, 2023, Teddy Bear Clinic at the museum in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 11:15 Photo ID: 8049463 VIRIN: 230920-D-TY520-1004 Resolution: 1108x2000 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Teddy Bear Clinic [Image 9 of 9], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.