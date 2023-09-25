Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teddy Bear Clinic [Image 5 of 9]

    Teddy Bear Clinic

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center pediatric residents and Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences medical students teach children the importance of fitness during the Sept. 23, 2023, Teddy Bear Clinic at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023 11:15
    Photo ID: 8049458
    VIRIN: 230920-D-TY520-1001
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    This work, Teddy Bear Clinic [Image 9 of 9], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Teddy Bear Clinic, WRNMMC, education, program, teddy bear, health

