Walter Reed National Military Medical Center pediatric residents and Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences medical students teach children about nutrition during the Sept. 23, 2023, Teddy Bear Clinic at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 11:15 Photo ID: 8049460 VIRIN: 230920-D-TY520-1002 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Teddy Bear Clinic [Image 9 of 9], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.