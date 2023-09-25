Walter Reed National Military Medical Center audiologist plays a hearing game with children during the Sept. 23, 2023, Teddy Bear Clinic at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 11:15 Photo ID: 8049461 VIRIN: 230920-D-TY520-1003 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Teddy Bear Clinic [Image 9 of 9], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.