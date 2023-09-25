USS Tripoli Wins Admiral James H. Flatley Memorial Award

230928-N-ML799-1046 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 28, 2023) – Rear Adm. Randall W. Peck, Commander, C Strike Group Three, right, presents Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) with the 2022 Admiral James H. Flatley Memorial Award bronze plaque on the ship’s flight deck, Sep. 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

