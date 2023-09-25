USS Tripoli Wins Admiral James H. Flatley Memorial Award

230928-N-ML799-1101 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 28, 2023) – Rear Adm. Randall W. Peck, Commander, C Strike Group Three, gives remarks to the crew aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) following a presentation of the 2022 Admiral James H. Flatley Memorial Award, Sep. 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

