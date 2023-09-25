Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Wins Admiral James H. Flatley Memorial Award [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Tripoli Wins Admiral James H. Flatley Memorial Award

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230928-N-ML799-1035 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 28, 2023) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) are recognized during a presentation of the 2022 Admiral James H. Flatley Memorial Award on the ship’s flight deck, Sep. 28. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

