Tripoli Earns Admiral Flatley Memorial Award for Aviation Safety

SAN DIEGO – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA7) earned the Admiral Flatley Memorial Award for aviation safety for the calendar year 2022, Sep. 28.

Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, Rear Adm. Randall Peck, presented the award to Tripoli during a small ceremony on the ship.

The Admiral Flatley Memorial Award is actually two annual aviation safety awards. One is presented to an amphibious assault ship (LHA or LHD) and their associated Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). The other is presented to a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier (CVN) and their associated airwing. Both awards hold equal status and selection requirements are the same for both platforms. Selection is based on a multitude of considerations including embarked flight exposure, length of deployment and an assessment of the ship’s safety management system.

“I’m personally very proud of the Tripoli’s accomplishments,” said Peck. “The crew did fantastic work on their first deployment, especially for a brand-new platform.”

Prior to deploying, Tripoli embarked 20 F-35B Lightning II aircraft during their Assault Carrier Demonstration. This demonstration incorporated four embarked Marine Fighter Attack squadrons from Marine Air Group THIRTEEN out of Yuma, Arizona. Embarking 20 F-35Bs during Assault Carrier Demonstration also set a record for L-class amphibious ships, proving the assault carrier concept as a viable option for the Navy and Marine Corps.

Shortly after beginning the ship’s maiden deployment, Tripoli successfully integrated with the 31st MEU and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced). While embarked, the 31st MEU conducted 308 fixed wing and 995 rotary wing shipboard landings totaling 1,174 flight hours.

Tripoli also worked with 14 F-35B Lightning II aircraft and rotary and tiltrotor aircraft including the MV-22B Osprey aircraft, and MH-60S Seahawk, CH-53 Super Stallion, UH-1Y Venom, and AH-1Z Viper helicopters.

Throughout deployment, the ship’s crew conducted 4,916 mishap-free aviation launch and recovery evolutions, 2,106 aircraft moves, and 956 controller approaches. Additionally, Tripoli received 4.5 million gallons of jet propulsion five (JP5) aviation fuel and delivered 3.5 million gallons of JP5 to 70 Navy, Marine Corps and Army aircraft, support equipment and the ship’s engineering department to support Exercises VALIANT SHIELD, IRON STORM, KAMANDAG 6, and STEEL KNIGHT as well as the 31st MEU’s Fall Patrol 22.2.

Tripoli continued to exceed expectations by switching to exclusively executing night flight operations. During this phase of deployment, Tripoli greatly enhanced F-35 capability and integration by consistently landing F-35s at night, proving 100 percent joint precision approach and landing system operability.

“Safety is our first priority in all of our evolutions,” said Capt. John Kiefaber, commanding officer aboard Tripoli and a Naval aviator. “I’m very proud that we were able to crush everyone’s expectations and bring home this prestigious award. It certainly shows how hard this crew works every single day.”

Tripoli’s air department also spotted nine F-35s in the ship’s hangar bay, a feat that was deemed improbable in electronic simulations.

“It’s not merely an award for the ship, but the integration component of both the airwing and the Marines onboard,” said Lt. Cmdr. Cassandra Vann, safety officer aboard Tripoli. “Tripoli has set a new standard in the aviation field. It’s incredible what our crew was able to achieve.”

The Flatley award recognizes a command’s operational excellence, exemplary safety contributions, and economy of operations which improves or enhances Navy safety programs. A command selected for this award must have an outstanding safety record and aggressive safety management systems that contribute new ideas in mishap prevention.

“We did not have a lot of prior flight operations, so our level of proficiency had to go from the crawl to run stage rapidly,” said Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Erica Ryan.

Getting the Air Department Sailors prepared for sustained flight operations was demanding for some.

“There were times when we would have jets coming in, but also had helicopters turning in spots up forward,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Haydee Riveracontreras. “At the beginning of deployment it was really stressful, but toward the end we were in our groove.”

“It was a challenging time, but I really think that the flight deck crew rose to the occasion and performed extremely well,” said Ryan.

Tripoli’s safety department set a high standard for superior performance by conducting 22 safety program self-assessments of ship operations and spaces, noting zero discrepancies. Tripoli also investigated and released multiple hazard reports through the Risk Management Information program and the Naval Safety Center. These investigations and reports allowed Tripoli’s crew to prevent serious mishaps.

“The ship is new, and we’re not only establishing a culture of excellence but a culture of safety,” Vann said. “It’s in keeping with the safety management system mindset and the safety command’s guidance that all highlights doing a dangerous job safely, executing the mission effectively, and bringing everyone home.”

As a result of Tripoli’s continued show of excellence and best practices, they received the Flatley award bronze plaque. Tripoli will hold onto this plaque until another command earns the award. The plaque will then be passed to that winning command.

Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault carrier homeported in San Diego. The ship is currently in its selective restricted maintenance availability.

