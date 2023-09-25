Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British Army Brigadier Timothy Crossland visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 2 of 6]

    British Army Brigadier Timothy Crossland visits RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    British Army Brigadier Timothy Crossland, 102nd Operational Sustainment Brigade commander, briefs Airmen on how the 102nd OSB enables transport for humanitarian assistance to partners and allies during a base tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2023. The base visit enabled squadrons to have a stronger link to the 102nd OSB's mission, introduced Airmen to NATO interoperability and strengthened ties with allies and partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    This work, British Army Brigadier Timothy Crossland visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

