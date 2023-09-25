British Army Brigadier Timothy Crossland visits RAF Mildenhall

British Army Brigadier Timothy Crossland, 102nd Operational Sustainment Brigade commander, center, learns about the cargo deployment function during a base tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2023. Crossland visited RAF Mildenhall to educate Airmen about the 102nd OSB, learn more about the base’s cargo deployment function, and highlight Airmen from the CDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

