British Army Brigadier Timothy Crossland visits RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Kramer, 100th Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, receives kudos from British Army Brigadier Timothy Crossland, 102nd Operational Sustainment Brigade commander during a base visit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2023. Crossland visited RAF Mildenhall to educate Airmen about the 102nd OSB, learn more about the base’s cargo deployment function, and highlight Airmen from the CDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

