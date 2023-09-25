Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British Army Brigadier Timothy Crossland visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 6 of 6]

    British Army Brigadier Timothy Crossland visits RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin Kramer, 100th Logistic Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, receives kudos from British Army Brigadier Timothy Crossland, 102nd Operational Sustainment Brigade commander during a base visit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2023. Crossland visited RAF Mildenhall to educate Airmen about the 102nd OSB, learn more about the base’s cargo deployment function, and highlight Airmen from the CDF. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.29.2023
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
