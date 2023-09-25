British Army Brigadier Timothy Crossland visits RAF Mildenhall

British Army Brigadier Timothy Crossland, left, 102nd Operational Sustainment Brigade commander, gives kudos to U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Stephens, right, director of operations for the Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during a base tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 28, 2023. The base visit enabled squadrons to have a stronger link to the 102nd OSB's mission, introduced Airmen to NATO interoperability and strengthened ties with allies and partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)
