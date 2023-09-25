U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, fire an M240B machine gun at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 25, 2023. Weapons training increases the proficiency and lethality of Marines forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 02:02 Photo ID: 8048573 VIRIN: 230925-M-WE079-1055 Resolution: 5080x3387 Size: 5.09 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWHS-1 Weapons Training [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.