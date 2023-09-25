MWHS-1 Weapons Training

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. TyShawn Judd, an administrative specialist with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, fires an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 25, 2023. Weapons training increases the proficiency and lethality of Marines forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. Judd is a native of Queens, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)
