U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. TyShawn Judd, an administrative specialist with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, fires an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 25, 2023. Weapons training increases the proficiency and lethality of Marines forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. Judd is a native of Queens, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.29.2023 02:02 Photo ID: 8048576 VIRIN: 230925-M-WE079-1068 Resolution: 4616x3077 Size: 2.56 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: QUEENS, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWHS-1 Weapons Training [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.