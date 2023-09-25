MWHS-1 Weapons Training

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Roberto Rodriguez, a personnel administrative chief with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, fires an M320A1 grenade launcher at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 25, 2023. Weapons training increases the proficiency and lethality of Marines forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. Rodriguez is a native of Dallas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

