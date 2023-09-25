MWHS-1 Weapons Training

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kenneth Bradford, a mobile facility maintenance technician, left, instructs Sgt. Daniel Gonzalez, a supply administration and operations specialist, both with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, as he fires an M203 grenade launcher at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 25, 2023. Weapons training increases the proficiency and lethality of Marines forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. Bradford is a native of Land o’ Lakes, Florida, and Gonzalez is a native of Los Angeles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

Date Taken: 09.25.2023
Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP