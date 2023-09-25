Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWHS-1 Weapons Training [Image 1 of 4]

    MWHS-1 Weapons Training

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Kenneth Bradford, a mobile facility maintenance technician, left, instructs Sgt. Daniel Gonzalez, a supply administration and operations specialist, both with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron 1, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, as he fires an M203 grenade launcher at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 25, 2023. Weapons training increases the proficiency and lethality of Marines forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific region. Bradford is a native of Land o’ Lakes, Florida, and Gonzalez is a native of Los Angeles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Andrews)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWHS-1 Weapons Training [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    range
    M203 grenade launcher
    M240B machine gun
    M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle
    MWHS1
    M320A1 grenade launcher

