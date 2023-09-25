U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Brazel, Lt. Gen. Stephen L. Davis, Inspector General of the Department of the Air Force, (right) talks with 88th Mission Support Group commander, during a competition part of the Medical Readiness Validation at the Warfighter Training Center on August 30, 2023, Wright Patterson, OH. The exercise allowed Airmen at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base the opportunity to refine their emergency medical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth J. Stiles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 15:28 Photo ID: 8047443 VIRIN: 230830-O-MA885-1023 Resolution: 3936x2216 Size: 4.62 MB Location: WRIGHT PATTERSON, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 88th ABW Medical Readiness Exercise [Image 19 of 19], by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.