    88th ABW Medical Readiness Exercise [Image 19 of 19]

    88th ABW Medical Readiness Exercise

    WRIGHT PATTERSON, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Kenneth Stiles 

    88th Medical Group

    U.S. Air Force Col. Sean Brazel, Lt. Gen. Stephen L. Davis, Inspector General of the Department of the Air Force, (right) talks with 88th Mission Support Group commander, during a competition part of the Medical Readiness Validation at the Warfighter Training Center on August 30, 2023, Wright Patterson, OH. The exercise allowed Airmen at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base the opportunity to refine their emergency medical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth J. Stiles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 15:28
    Photo ID: 8047443
    VIRIN: 230830-O-MA885-1023
    Resolution: 3936x2216
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: WRIGHT PATTERSON, OH, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th ABW Medical Readiness Exercise [Image 19 of 19], by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    training
    WPAFB
    DHA
    88ABW

