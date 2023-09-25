Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th ABW Medical Readiness Exercise [Image 11 of 19]

    88th ABW Medical Readiness Exercise

    WRIGHT PATTERSON, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Kenneth Stiles 

    88th Medical Group

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, smiles as he watches Airmen participate in a readiness exercise at the Warfighter Training Center, Aug. 30, 2023. The exercise allowed Airmen at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base the opportunity to refine their emergency medical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth J. Stiles)

    TAGS

    readiness
    training
    WPAFB
    DHA
    88ABW

