U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, smiles as he watches Airmen participate in a readiness exercise at the Warfighter Training Center, Aug. 30, 2023. The exercise allowed Airmen at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base the opportunity to refine their emergency medical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth J. Stiles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 15:28 Photo ID: 8047430 VIRIN: 230830-O-MA885-1013 Resolution: 2755x1551 Size: 3.72 MB Location: WRIGHT PATTERSON, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 88th ABW Medical Readiness Exercise [Image 19 of 19], by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.