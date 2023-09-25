88th ABW Medical Readiness Exercise

U.S Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen L. Davis, Inspector General of the Department of the Air Force, observes as Staff Sgt. Dante Bloxam, 88th Education and Training, simulation operations NCO in charge, discusses Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), during a readiness exercise at the Warfighter Training Center, Aug. 30, 2023. The exercise allowed Airmen at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base the opportunity to refine their emergency medical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth J. Stiles)

