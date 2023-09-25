A group of Airmen from the 88th Air Base Wing, Wright Patterson, OH, carry a mannequin during a competition during a readiness exercise at the Warfighter Training Center on August 30, 2023, Wright Patterson, OH. The exercise allowed Airmen at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base the opportunity to refine their emergency medical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth J. Stiles)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 15:28
|Photo ID:
|8047438
|VIRIN:
|230830-O-MA885-1018
|Resolution:
|3936x2216
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT PATTERSON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 88th ABW Medical Readiness Exercise [Image 19 of 19], by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
