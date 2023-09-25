Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Smoke on the water [Image 13 of 17]

    Smoke on the water

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force Master Sgt. Colleen McGahuey-Ramsey, 71st Rescue Generation Squadron loadmaster, observes smoke and color markers during a flight at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 15, 2023. McGahuey-Ramsey participated in airdrop training while flying over the Gulf of Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 12:04
    Photo ID: 8046739
    VIRIN: 230918-F-JS667-1644
    Resolution: 4309x2985
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Smoke on the water [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

