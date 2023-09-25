Smoke on the water

U.S Air Force Master Sgt. Colleen McGahuey-Ramsey, 71st Rescue Generation Squadron loadmaster, observes smoke and color markers during a flight at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 15, 2023. McGahuey-Ramsey participated in airdrop training while flying over the Gulf of Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|09.18.2023
|09.28.2023 12:04
|8046739
|230918-F-JS667-1644
|4309x2985
|4.11 MB
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|1
|0
