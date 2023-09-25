U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jackson McCool, 71st Rescue Generation Squadron loadmaster, puts his gloves on during a flight at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 15, 2023. Helmets, eye protection and gloves are part of the personal protective equipment required to keep loadmasters safe during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 12:03
|Photo ID:
|8046726
|VIRIN:
|230918-F-JS667-1254
|Resolution:
|4186x2941
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Smoke on the water [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
