Smoke on the water

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jackson McCool, 71st Rescue Generation Squadron loadmaster, looks back into the plane during a flight at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 15, 2023. McCool participated in airdrop training while flying over the Gulf of Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)

