U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jackson McCool, 71st Rescue Generation Squadron loadmaster, helps Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli, 23rd Wing public affairs journeyman, fit a helmet during a flight at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Sept. 15, 2023. Loadmasters conduct various operations including safe cargo transport and airdrop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2023 12:03
|Photo ID:
|8046725
|VIRIN:
|230918-F-JS667-1243
|Resolution:
|4375x3016
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Smoke on the water [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT