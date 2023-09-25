41st Army Chief of Staff Visits U.S. Africa Command

On September 28, 2023, Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George spoke to U.S. Africa Command Soldiers at Kelley Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany. During his European tour speech, he emphasized military leadership principles, including reputation, professionalism, and operational excellence. General George stressed the importance of expertise in soldiers' roles and the link between physical fitness and operational efficiency. He acknowledged the vital role families play in supporting soldiers, referring to them as "combat multipliers." Additionally, he introduced the "Ready Army" mnemonic, a guide for leaders detailing his leadership expectations. The General concluded by urging the audience to maintain professional standards and hold each other accountable.

