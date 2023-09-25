41st Army Chief of Staff Visits U.S. Africa Command

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Meaney | On September 28, 2023, Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George spoke to...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Meaney | On September 28, 2023, Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George spoke to U.S. Africa Command Soldiers at Kelley Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany. During his European tour speech, he emphasized military leadership principles, including reputation, professionalism, and operational excellence. General George stressed the importance of expertise in soldiers' roles and the link between physical fitness and operational efficiency. He acknowledged the vital role families play in supporting soldiers, referring to them as "combat multipliers." Additionally, he introduced the "Ready Army" mnemonic, a guide for leaders detailing his leadership expectations. The General concluded by urging the audience to maintain professional standards and hold each other accountable. see less | View Image Page

STUTTGART, Germany — General Randy A. George, Chief of Staff of the Army, addressed U.S. Africa Command Soldiers and personnel at Kelley Barracks on Thursday, September 28, 2023, to provide direction and inspiration for those serving within the combatant command.



"I want to thank each and every one of you for what you do," expressed George.



The Army Chief of Staff is currently in Europe providing guidance to Soldiers across various military installations. The theme of his tour includes key principles of military leadership, among them reputation, professionalism, and operational excellence.



"If you've got Soldiers on your staff or in your unit, it's imperative they are the absolute experts at their warfighting mission," stated George. "Whatever your rank, the expectation is that you know your job."



Articulating his expectations, George emphasized the importance of professionalism and expertise in contribution to a Soldier's reputation among peers and superiors.



On physical fitness, George highlighted the connection between fit Soldiers and operational efficiency and excellence. He emphasized the role of physical health in ensuring mental clarity, especially in the demanding context of military operations.



"Expect that you have to be athletes," said George. "If you're more physically fit, you are better able to be a clear thinker."



Acknowledging the significant role families play in supporting Soldiers, he stressed the importance of families as integral support systems, enhancing the morale and effectiveness of military personnel.



"My wife was in the military for a while," stated George. "She was my classmate at West Point. My view is our families are combat multipliers."



The 41st Army Chief of Staff also reiterated his "Ready Army" mnemonic, a foundational guide for leaders disseminated in August.



Concluding his address, George challenged the audience to empower peers and rising leaders in upholding professional standards despite hesitation.



"We have to push through that and make sure that we are getting after our standards. That's our profession. That's what a profession means."