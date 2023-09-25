Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st Army Chief of Staff Visits U.S. Africa Command [Image 5 of 7]

    41st Army Chief of Staff Visits U.S. Africa Command

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Meaney 

    U.S. Africa Command

    On September 28, 2023, Chief of Staff of the Army General Randy A. George spoke to U.S. Africa Command Soldiers at Kelley Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany. During his European tour speech, he emphasized military leadership principles, including reputation, professionalism, and operational excellence. General George stressed the importance of expertise in soldiers' roles and the link between physical fitness and operational efficiency. He acknowledged the vital role families play in supporting soldiers, referring to them as "combat multipliers." Additionally, he introduced the "Ready Army" mnemonic, a guide for leaders detailing his leadership expectations. The General concluded by urging the audience to maintain professional standards and hold each other accountable.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 09:29
    Photo ID: 8046469
    VIRIN: 230928-A-DJ785-1005
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 53.41 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st Army Chief of Staff Visits U.S. Africa Command [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Jeremiah Meaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    41st Army Chief of Staff Visits U.S. Africa Command

    africom
    Fit to Fight
    expertise
    Ready Army
    reputation

