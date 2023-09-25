Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Korea navies hold bilateral exercise ahead of 70-year milestone [Image 7 of 9]

    U.S., Korea navies hold bilateral exercise ahead of 70-year milestone

    SEA OF JAPAN

    09.26.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) receives a fuel line from the first-in-class fast-combat support ship ROKS Cheonji (AOE 57) during a replenishment-at-sea, September 26. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70 and is participating in a multi-domain bilateral exercise with the Republic of Korea Navy in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The exercise is taking place near the 70th anniversary of the U.S. and Republic of Korea’s Oct. 1, 1953 Mutual Defense Treaty. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2023
    Date Posted: 09.28.2023 07:22
    Photo ID: 8046334
    VIRIN: 230926-N-HP061-1051
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 946.26 KB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Bilateral Exercise
    Republic of Korea
    C7F
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    CTF 70

