U.S., Korea navies hold bilateral exercise ahead of 70-year milestone

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) approaches the first-in-class fast-combat support ship ROKS Cheonji (AOE 57) while preparing to conduct a replenishment-at-sea, September 26. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70 and is participating in a multi-domain bilateral exercise with the Republic of Korea Navy in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The exercise is taking place near the 70th anniversary of the U.S. and Republic of Korea’s Oct. 1, 1953 Mutual Defense Treaty. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

