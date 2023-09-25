From left, the Chungmugong Yi Sunshin-class helicopter destroyer ROKS Dae Joyeung (DDG 997), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), first-in-class fast-combat support ship ROKS Cheonji (AOE 57), Sejong the Great-class guided-missile destroyer ROKS Yulgok Yi I (DDG 992), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) operate in formation during a bilateral exercise, September 25. Robert Smalls and Shoup are assigned to Commander, Task Force 70 and are participating in a multi-domain bilateral exercise with the Republic of Korea Navy in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The exercise is taking place near the 70th anniversary of the U.S. and Republic of Korea’s Oct. 1, 1953 Mutual Defense Treaty. [U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Timothy Fortin]

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.28.2023 07:22 Photo ID: 8046327 VIRIN: 230925-N-HP061-1344 Resolution: 5766x3844 Size: 673.81 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Korea navies hold bilateral exercise ahead of 70-year milestone [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.